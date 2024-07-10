Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.95 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 11, 2024 39.55 °C Sky is clear July 12, 2024 34.55 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 34.74 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 36.41 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 39.2 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 38.57 °C Few clouds July 17, 2024 37.81 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.19 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.54 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.94 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.16 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 10, 2024, is 37.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.95 °C and 38.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.72 °C and 41.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between 28.95 °C and 38.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 223.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.