Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
Jul 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 11, 2024, is 37.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 43.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.46 °C and 38.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 43.41 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 185.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 12, 2024
|35.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|36.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|38.25 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|39.5 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|37.04 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 17, 2024
|36.53 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|35.94 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.58 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.64 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.37 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.3 °C
|Moderate rain
