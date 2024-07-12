Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 12, 2024, is 36.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 41.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.46 °C and 38.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 41.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 244.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.46 °C and 38.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 41.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 244.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 13, 2024
|34.95 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|38.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|39.87 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|38.44 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|39.32 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|40.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|33.66 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.2 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.73 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.8 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy