Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 34.95 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 38.67 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 39.87 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 38.44 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 39.32 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 40.8 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 33.66 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 12, 2024, is 36.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 41.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.46 °C and 38.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 41.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 244.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024

