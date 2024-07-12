 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 12, 2024, is 36.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 41.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.46 °C and 38.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 41.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 244.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 13, 2024 34.95 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 38.67 °C Moderate rain
July 15, 2024 39.87 °C Light rain
July 16, 2024 38.44 °C Light rain
July 17, 2024 39.32 °C Light rain
July 18, 2024 40.8 °C Moderate rain
July 19, 2024 33.66 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.77 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 36.8 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024
