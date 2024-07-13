Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 39.74 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 40.12 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 38.52 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 37.73 °C Heavy intensity rain July 18, 2024 37.43 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 29.3 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 33.26 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 13, 2024, is 38.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 41.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.29 °C and 42.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 41.13 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 160.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

