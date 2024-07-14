Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 15, 2024 40.32 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 38.91 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 37.15 °C Broken clouds July 18, 2024 32.68 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 33.29 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 37.36 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 38.99 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.41 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 31.2 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.0 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.22 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 37.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 14, 2024, is 37.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 42.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 15, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.75 °C and 41.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 42.28 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.