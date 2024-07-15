Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 15, 2024, is 37.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 °C and 39.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.78 °C and 39.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 39.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 192.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 16, 2024
|39.44 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|36.61 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|32.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 19, 2024
|33.03 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|36.94 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|33.63 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|32.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.18 °C
|Light rain
