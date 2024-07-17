Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 38.79 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 39.35 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 37.68 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 30.18 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 33.13 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 30.97 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.47 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 36.21 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 17, 2024, is 36.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 °C and 40.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.27 °C and 39.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 40.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 108.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

