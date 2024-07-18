Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 19, 2024 40.13 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 39.17 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 38.36 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 32.29 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 36.06 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 35.59 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 31.78 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 18, 2024, is 36.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 °C and 40.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.13 °C and 41.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 40.89 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 153.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

