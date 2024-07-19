Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 19, 2024, is 38.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 38.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.5 °C and 40.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 38.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 162.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 20, 2024
|39.28 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|39.6 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|29.73 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|28.0 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|34.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|34.77 °C
|Very heavy rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.6 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.43 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.4 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.12 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
