 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 2, 2024, is 37.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.62 °C and 40.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.47 °C and 34.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.

With temperatures ranging between 30.62 °C and 40.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 86.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 3, 2024 30.9 °C Very heavy rain
July 4, 2024 32.32 °C Very heavy rain
July 5, 2024 28.79 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 29.34 °C Light rain
July 7, 2024 29.96 °C Moderate rain
July 8, 2024 31.0 °C Overcast clouds
July 9, 2024 34.46 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.71 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.42 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.88 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on July 02, 2024
Delhi weather update on July 02, 2024

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
