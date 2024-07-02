Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024
Jul 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 2, 2024, is 37.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.62 °C and 40.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.47 °C and 34.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.62 °C and 40.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 86.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 3, 2024
|30.9 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 4, 2024
|32.32 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 5, 2024
|28.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|29.34 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 8, 2024
|31.0 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 9, 2024
|34.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.25 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|28.67 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|37.88 °C
|Moderate rain
Copy