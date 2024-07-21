Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 22, 2024 33.17 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 35.96 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 28.59 °C Very heavy rain July 25, 2024 34.06 °C Light rain July 26, 2024 32.21 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 31.21 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 32.58 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.15 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 30.85 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.75 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.83 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.53 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Broken clouds Delhi 35.92 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 21, 2024, is 35.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 40.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.55 °C and 36.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 40.68 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 177.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.