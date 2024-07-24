Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024
Jul 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 24, 2024, is 38.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 39.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.8 °C and 39.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 39.31 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 193.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 25, 2024
|38.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 26, 2024
|35.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|34.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|29.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|35.0 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|37.26 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 31, 2024
|37.02 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.35 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.73 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.71 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.61 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.73 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.14 °C
|Light rain
