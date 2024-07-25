Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 25, 2024, is 37.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 39.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.48 °C and 39.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 39.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 219.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.48 °C and 39.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 39.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 219.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 26, 2024
|37.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|36.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|33.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|37.58 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|37.01 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|30.16 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 1, 2024
|36.48 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.82 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.38 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.8 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.59 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.91 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy