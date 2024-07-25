Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 26, 2024 37.39 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 36.43 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 33.33 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 37.58 °C Light rain July 30, 2024 37.01 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 30.16 °C Very heavy rain August 1, 2024 36.48 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.82 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.38 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.38 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.8 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.91 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 25, 2024, is 37.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 39.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:38 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 26, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.48 °C and 39.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 39.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 219.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

