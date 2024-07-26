 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 26, 2024, is 35.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 38.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.98 °C and 37.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 38.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 179.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 27, 2024 37.38 °C Moderate rain
July 28, 2024 36.07 °C Light rain
July 29, 2024 38.19 °C Light rain
July 30, 2024 38.48 °C Light rain
July 31, 2024 30.09 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 1, 2024 27.26 °C Very heavy rain
August 2, 2024 34.01 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.56 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 23.98 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.32 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.68 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.69 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on July 26, 2024
Delhi weather update on July 26, 2024

News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
