Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 27, 2024 37.38 °C Moderate rain July 28, 2024 36.07 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 38.19 °C Light rain July 30, 2024 38.48 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 30.09 °C Heavy intensity rain August 1, 2024 27.26 °C Very heavy rain August 2, 2024 34.01 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.56 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.98 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.32 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.68 °C Light rain Delhi 35.69 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 26, 2024, is 35.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 38.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.98 °C and 37.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 38.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 179.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.