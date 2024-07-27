Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 28, 2024 38.71 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 38.66 °C Broken clouds July 30, 2024 33.98 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 32.23 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 27.9 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 29.79 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 32.85 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.56 °C Light rain Chennai 34.56 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.13 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.76 °C Light rain Delhi 39.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 27, 2024, is 39.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 40.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.36 °C and 39.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 40.05 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 177.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

