Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024
Jul 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 29, 2024, is 36.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 40.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:40 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.97 °C and 40.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 40.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 95.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 30, 2024
|39.64 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|38.41 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 1, 2024
|31.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|27.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 3, 2024
|33.17 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|34.44 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|34.73 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.4 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.88 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.28 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.05 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
