Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 31, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 31, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 31, 2024, is 39.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 °C and 40.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.14 °C and 35.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 40.36 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 163.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 31, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 1, 2024
|29.91 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 2, 2024
|27.0 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 3, 2024
|31.41 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|33.08 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|33.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 7, 2024
|32.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|22.09 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.96 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.23 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|39.0 °C
|Light rain
