Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 5, 2024 35.82 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 33.15 °C Very heavy rain July 7, 2024 31.42 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 32.54 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 34.39 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 37.61 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 37.19 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.11 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.96 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.06 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.66 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.02 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 4, 2024, is 32.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.33 °C and 36.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 35.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 149.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024

