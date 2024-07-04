Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 4, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 4, 2024, is 32.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.05 °C and 35.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:27 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, July 5, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.33 °C and 36.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.05 °C and 35.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 149.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 5, 2024
|35.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 6, 2024
|33.15 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 7, 2024
|31.42 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|32.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|34.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|37.61 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|37.19 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.06 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
