 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.8 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.8 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 7, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 7, 2024, is 29.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.8 °C and 31.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.08 °C and 35.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 140.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 8, 2024 32.58 °C Broken clouds
July 9, 2024 36.51 °C Light rain
July 10, 2024 36.93 °C Light rain
July 11, 2024 37.93 °C Light rain
July 12, 2024 37.21 °C Moderate rain
July 13, 2024 36.04 °C Moderate rain
July 14, 2024 35.36 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.4 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.39 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on July 07, 2024
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.8 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
