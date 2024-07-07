Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.8 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024
Jul 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 7, 2024, is 29.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.8 °C and 31.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.08 °C and 35.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 140.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 8, 2024
|32.58 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 9, 2024
|36.51 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|36.93 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|37.93 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|37.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|36.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|35.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.07 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.91 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.4 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.39 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|29.13 °C
|Light rain
