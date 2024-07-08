Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.85 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024
Jul 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on July 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on July 8, 2024, is 27.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.85 °C and 29.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.76 °C and 37.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 9, 2024
|35.78 °C
|Few clouds
|July 10, 2024
|38.91 °C
|Few clouds
|July 11, 2024
|36.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 12, 2024
|36.54 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|34.71 °C
|Light rain
|July 14, 2024
|36.36 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|36.46 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.97 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.33 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.03 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|27.46 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
