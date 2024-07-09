Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.84 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 10, 2024 38.93 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 37.91 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 37.23 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 34.62 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 37.04 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 38.69 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 39.21 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.76 °C Light rain Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.15 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on July 9, 2024, is 34.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.84 °C and 38.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:30 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.61 °C and 40.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.With temperatures ranging between 27.84 °C and 38.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 160.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024

