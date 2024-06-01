Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.95 °C, check weather forecast for June 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 2, 2024 43.2 °C Overcast clouds June 3, 2024 41.94 °C Few clouds June 4, 2024 42.19 °C Light rain June 5, 2024 40.83 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 40.75 °C Sky is clear June 7, 2024 43.6 °C Sky is clear June 8, 2024 44.37 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 31.96 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.67 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 34.69 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 31.85 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 37.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 42.08 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 1, 2024, is 42.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.95 °C and 46.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 2, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.33 °C and 45.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.With temperatures ranging between 33.95 °C and 46.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 154.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

