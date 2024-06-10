Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.84 °C, check weather forecast for June 10, 2024
Jun 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 10, 2024, is 42.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.84 °C and 44.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.49 °C and 45.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.84 °C and 44.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 11, 2024
|43.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 12, 2024
|42.73 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 13, 2024
|42.76 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 14, 2024
|41.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 15, 2024
|41.54 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|43.03 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|42.32 °C
|Few clouds
