Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.84 °C, check weather forecast for June 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 11, 2024 43.67 °C Sky is clear June 12, 2024 42.73 °C Scattered clouds June 13, 2024 42.76 °C Broken clouds June 14, 2024 41.76 °C Sky is clear June 15, 2024 41.54 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 43.03 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 42.32 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 38.5 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 33.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.32 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.56 °C Light rain Delhi 42.21 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 10, 2024, is 42.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.84 °C and 44.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.49 °C and 45.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.With temperatures ranging between 32.84 °C and 44.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 82.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

