Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.84 °C, check weather forecast for June 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 10, 2024, is 42.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.84 °C and 44.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.49 °C and 45.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 32.84 °C and 44.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 11, 2024 43.67 °C Sky is clear
June 12, 2024 42.73 °C Scattered clouds
June 13, 2024 42.76 °C Broken clouds
June 14, 2024 41.76 °C Sky is clear
June 15, 2024 41.54 °C Sky is clear
June 16, 2024 43.03 °C Sky is clear
June 17, 2024 42.32 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on June 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.69 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 38.5 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 33.68 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.77 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 30.32 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 35.56 °C Light rain
Delhi 42.21 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on June 10, 2024
