Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 12, 2024 43.39 °C Sky is clear June 13, 2024 43.44 °C Few clouds June 14, 2024 41.56 °C Broken clouds June 15, 2024 41.87 °C Scattered clouds June 16, 2024 42.81 °C Scattered clouds June 17, 2024 42.64 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 41.57 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.85 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.89 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.09 °C Broken clouds Delhi 42.27 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 11, 2024, is 42.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 °C and 44.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.96 °C and 46.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 44.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 137.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.