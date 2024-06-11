Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 11, 2024, is 42.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 °C and 44.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.96 °C and 46.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 44.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 137.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.96 °C and 46.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 44.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 137.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|43.39 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 13, 2024
|43.44 °C
|Few clouds
|June 14, 2024
|41.56 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 15, 2024
|41.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 16, 2024
|42.81 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 17, 2024
|42.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|41.57 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Share this article
SHARE
Copy