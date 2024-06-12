 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 12, 2024, is 43.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 45.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.73 °C and 46.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.

With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 45.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 138.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 13, 2024 43.8 °C Scattered clouds
June 14, 2024 39.75 °C Overcast clouds
June 15, 2024 41.28 °C Scattered clouds
June 16, 2024 43.24 °C Scattered clouds
June 17, 2024 44.21 °C Few clouds
June 18, 2024 43.24 °C Scattered clouds
June 19, 2024 38.3 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.6 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 35.55 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 33.45 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 24.75 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 30.09 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.34 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 43.4 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on June 12, 2024

Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 12, 2024
