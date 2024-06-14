Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 14, 2024, is 41.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.05 °C and 45.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.8 °C and 45.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 34.05 °C and 45.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 114.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.8 °C and 45.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 34.05 °C and 45.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 114.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 15, 2024
|42.67 °C
|Few clouds
|June 16, 2024
|41.51 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 17, 2024
|43.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|42.22 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|40.41 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|39.98 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|40.96 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.64 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.64 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Share this article
SHARE
Copy