Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 43.25 °C Sky is clear June 17, 2024 43.6 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 42.86 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 40.88 °C Sky is clear June 20, 2024 40.7 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 41.75 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 43.58 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.48 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.94 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 36.95 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 15, 2024, is 42.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 45.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.93 °C and 46.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 45.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 65.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

