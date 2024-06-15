Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 15, 2024, is 42.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 45.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.93 °C and 46.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 45.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 65.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.93 °C and 46.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 45.7 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 65.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|43.25 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|43.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|42.86 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|40.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 20, 2024
|40.7 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|41.75 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|43.58 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.48 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|36.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy