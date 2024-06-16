Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024
Jun 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 16, 2024, is 43.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.05 °C and 46.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 38.18 °C and 47.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.05 °C and 46.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 102.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 17, 2024
|44.47 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|43.44 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|41.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 20, 2024
|40.93 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 21, 2024
|41.39 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|42.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|44.78 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.46 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|43.87 °C
|Sky is clear
