Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 17, 2024 44.47 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 43.44 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 41.14 °C Sky is clear June 20, 2024 40.93 °C Sky is clear June 21, 2024 41.39 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 42.81 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 44.78 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.46 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.8 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.7 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.29 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 43.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 16, 2024, is 43.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.05 °C and 46.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 38.18 °C and 47.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.With temperatures ranging between 33.05 °C and 46.76 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 102.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

