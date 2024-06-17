Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 17, 2024, is 44.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.05 °C and 47.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 38.11 °C and 45.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.
With temperatures ranging between 34.05 °C and 47.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|41.78 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 19, 2024
|41.37 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 20, 2024
|41.28 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|41.75 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|43.3 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|43.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|43.06 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.39 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|44.61 °C
|Sky is clear
