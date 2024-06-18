Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 35.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 18, 2024, is 41.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.05 °C and 46.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.39 °C and 44.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
With temperatures ranging between 35.05 °C and 46.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 114.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|41.59 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|40.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 21, 2024
|41.99 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|42.96 °C
|Few clouds
|June 23, 2024
|44.37 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|43.37 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 25, 2024
|43.44 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
