Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 35.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 18, 2024, is 41.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.05 °C and 46.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.39 °C and 44.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

With temperatures ranging between 35.05 °C and 46.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 114.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 19, 2024 41.59 °C Light rain
June 20, 2024 40.51 °C Moderate rain
June 21, 2024 41.99 °C Light rain
June 22, 2024 42.96 °C Few clouds
June 23, 2024 44.37 °C Sky is clear
June 24, 2024 43.37 °C Scattered clouds
June 25, 2024 43.44 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.17 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 36.37 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.3 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 28.32 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 31.46 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

