Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.38 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 19, 2024, is 40.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.38 °C and 46.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.83 °C and 43.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
With temperatures ranging between 34.38 °C and 46.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 89.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 20, 2024
|40.75 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|41.07 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|42.65 °C
|Few clouds
|June 23, 2024
|43.8 °C
|Few clouds
|June 24, 2024
|42.57 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 25, 2024
|41.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 26, 2024
|43.04 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.92 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Chennai
|34.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|40.97 °C
|Light rain
Copy