Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 2, 2024
Jun 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 2, 2024, is 39.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 44.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 3, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.8 °C and 46.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 44.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 118.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 2, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 3, 2024
|43.42 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 4, 2024
|42.56 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 5, 2024
|41.01 °C
|Light rain
|June 6, 2024
|39.97 °C
|Light rain
|June 7, 2024
|42.36 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 8, 2024
|43.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 9, 2024
|44.37 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.83 °C
|Broken clouds
|Kolkata
|33.16 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|28.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|35.42 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.56 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|39.73 °C
|Overcast clouds
