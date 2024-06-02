Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 3, 2024 43.42 °C Sky is clear June 4, 2024 42.56 °C Overcast clouds June 5, 2024 41.01 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 39.97 °C Light rain June 7, 2024 42.36 °C Sky is clear June 8, 2024 43.99 °C Sky is clear June 9, 2024 44.37 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.83 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 33.16 °C Light rain Chennai 33.52 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.09 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 35.42 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.56 °C Few clouds Delhi 39.73 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 2, 2024, is 39.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 44.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 3, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.8 °C and 46.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 44.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 118.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.