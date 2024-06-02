 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 2, 2024 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 2, 2024, is 39.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 44.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, June 3, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.8 °C and 46.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 44.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 118.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 3, 2024 43.42 °C Sky is clear
June 4, 2024 42.56 °C Overcast clouds
June 5, 2024 41.01 °C Light rain
June 6, 2024 39.97 °C Light rain
June 7, 2024 42.36 °C Sky is clear
June 8, 2024 43.99 °C Sky is clear
June 9, 2024 44.37 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on June 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 30.83 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 33.16 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.52 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 28.09 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 35.42 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 35.56 °C Few clouds
Delhi 39.73 °C Overcast clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on June 02, 2024

