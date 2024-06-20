Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 20, 2024, is 41.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 °C and 45.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.03 °C and 44.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 45.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 57.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 21, 2024
|37.31 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 22, 2024
|41.01 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 23, 2024
|42.73 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|44.33 °C
|Few clouds
|June 25, 2024
|44.8 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|43.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|39.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|31.95 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.54 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|41.84 °C
|Light rain
