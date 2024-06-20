Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 21, 2024 37.31 °C Broken clouds June 22, 2024 41.01 °C Broken clouds June 23, 2024 42.73 °C Sky is clear June 24, 2024 44.33 °C Few clouds June 25, 2024 44.8 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 43.32 °C Sky is clear June 27, 2024 39.41 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 20, 2024, is 41.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 °C and 45.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.03 °C and 44.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 45.07 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 57.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

