Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 42.05 °C Few clouds June 23, 2024 43.9 °C Few clouds June 24, 2024 44.18 °C Sky is clear June 25, 2024 43.24 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 45.32 °C Scattered clouds June 27, 2024 36.68 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 37.74 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 21, 2024, is 40.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.05 °C and 42.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.44 °C and 44.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.With temperatures ranging between 28.05 °C and 42.62 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 109.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.