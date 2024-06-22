 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 22, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 22, 2024, is 38.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 43.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 37.17 °C and 45.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 43.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 227.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 23, 2024 43.8 °C Few clouds
June 24, 2024 45.56 °C Sky is clear
June 25, 2024 43.56 °C Sky is clear
June 26, 2024 44.69 °C Scattered clouds
June 27, 2024 38.82 °C Sky is clear
June 28, 2024 36.23 °C Moderate rain
June 29, 2024 35.93 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.02 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 24.31 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain
Delhi 38.59 °C Scattered clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on June 22, 2024
Delhi weather update on June 22, 2024

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On