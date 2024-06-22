Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
Jun 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 22, 2024, is 38.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 43.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 37.17 °C and 45.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 43.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 227.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 37.17 °C and 45.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 43.54 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 227.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 23, 2024
|43.8 °C
|Few clouds
|June 24, 2024
|45.56 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 25, 2024
|43.56 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|44.69 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 27, 2024
|38.82 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 28, 2024
|36.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|35.93 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.59 °C
|Scattered clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy