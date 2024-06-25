Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.38 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 26, 2024 41.38 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 39.88 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 33.04 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 33.96 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 36.59 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 28.95 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 28.08 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.83 °C Light rain Chennai 34.32 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.49 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 31.91 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Moderate rain Delhi 40.1 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 25, 2024, is 40.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.38 °C and 42.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.76 °C and 43.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.With temperatures ranging between 34.38 °C and 42.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 166.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

