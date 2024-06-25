 Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.38 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.38 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 25, 2024, is 40.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.38 °C and 42.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.76 °C and 43.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

With temperatures ranging between 34.38 °C and 42.61 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 166.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 26, 2024 41.38 °C Light rain
June 27, 2024 39.88 °C Light rain
June 28, 2024 33.04 °C Moderate rain
June 29, 2024 33.96 °C Light rain
June 30, 2024 36.59 °C Light rain
July 1, 2024 28.95 °C Moderate rain
July 2, 2024 28.08 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.42 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 34.83 °C Light rain
Chennai 34.32 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.49 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 31.91 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 40.1 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Delhi weather update on June 25, 2024
Delhi weather update on June 25, 2024

Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.38 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
