Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 27, 2024 39.46 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 37.53 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 38.92 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 30.82 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 34.85 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 30.23 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 29.12 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain Chennai 30.74 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 34.73 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 26, 2024, is 39.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 40.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.88 °C and 42.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 40.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 100.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.