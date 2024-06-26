Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 26, 2024, is 39.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 40.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.88 °C and 42.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 40.42 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 100.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|39.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|37.53 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|38.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|30.82 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|34.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|30.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|29.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
