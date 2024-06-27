Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 28, 2024 36.51 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 37.37 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 32.34 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 30.78 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 28.88 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 33.52 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 33.92 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.01 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.42 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.75 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 33.93 °C Light rain Delhi 30.99 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 27, 2024, is 30.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 37.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.11 °C and 39.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 37.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 149.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.