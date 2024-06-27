Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 27, 2024, is 30.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 37.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.11 °C and 39.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 37.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 149.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 28, 2024
|36.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|37.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|32.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|30.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|28.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|33.52 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|33.92 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.75 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.93 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|30.99 °C
|Light rain
