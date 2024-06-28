Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
Jun 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 28, 2024, is 29.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 35.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.93 °C and 41.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.93 °C and 41.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 29, 2024
|38.86 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|38.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 2, 2024
|32.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|31.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 4, 2024
|33.2 °C
|Light rain
|July 5, 2024
|33.89 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|32.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.41 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy