Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 29, 2024 38.86 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 38.03 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 28.1 °C Heavy intensity rain July 2, 2024 32.78 °C Moderate rain July 3, 2024 31.83 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 33.2 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 33.89 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 32.11 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 29.41 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 28, 2024, is 29.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.05 °C and 35.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.93 °C and 41.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 155.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.