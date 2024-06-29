Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 36.96 °C Moderate rain July 1, 2024 34.44 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 29.24 °C Very heavy rain July 3, 2024 27.88 °C Moderate rain July 4, 2024 32.99 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 33.15 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 31.27 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.87 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.52 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 29, 2024, is 38.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 39.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.34 °C and 40.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 39.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 176.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

