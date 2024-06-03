Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 4, 2024 42.89 °C Light rain June 5, 2024 41.13 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 39.66 °C Sky is clear June 7, 2024 44.34 °C Light rain June 8, 2024 44.38 °C Sky is clear June 9, 2024 44.41 °C Sky is clear June 10, 2024 44.25 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 31.05 °C Light rain Kolkata 33.25 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 30.01 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.11 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.1 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.07 °C Few clouds Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 3, 2024, is 41.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 °C and 45.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 37.39 °C and 44.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.With temperatures ranging between 31.05 °C and 45.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 88.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

