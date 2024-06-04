Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 5, 2024 42.34 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 40.99 °C Few clouds June 7, 2024 44.31 °C Sky is clear June 8, 2024 44.12 °C Sky is clear June 9, 2024 43.97 °C Sky is clear June 10, 2024 44.49 °C Sky is clear June 11, 2024 43.86 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.62 °C Light rain Kolkata 36.2 °C Light rain Chennai 32.58 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.3 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.9 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.9 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.07 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 4, 2024, is 41.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 45.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.72 °C and 44.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.With temperatures ranging between 32.05 °C and 45.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 114.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

