Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.79 °C, check weather forecast for June 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 6, 2024 41.23 °C Light rain June 7, 2024 43.23 °C Light rain June 8, 2024 43.19 °C Sky is clear June 9, 2024 43.6 °C Sky is clear June 10, 2024 44.17 °C Broken clouds June 11, 2024 43.09 °C Sky is clear June 12, 2024 41.91 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.54 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.85 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.52 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 27.71 °C Very heavy rain Hyderabad 31.16 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 5, 2024, is 41.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.79 °C and 45.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.7 °C and 44.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.With temperatures ranging between 34.79 °C and 45.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 95.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

