Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.79 °C, check weather forecast for June 5, 2024
Jun 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 5, 2024, is 41.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.79 °C and 45.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.7 °C and 44.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 34.79 °C and 45.02 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 95.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 5, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 6, 2024
|41.23 °C
|Light rain
|June 7, 2024
|43.23 °C
|Light rain
|June 8, 2024
|43.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 9, 2024
|43.6 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 10, 2024
|44.17 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 11, 2024
|43.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 12, 2024
|41.91 °C
|Scattered clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|28.52 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|27.71 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Hyderabad
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
