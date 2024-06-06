Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 6, 2024
Jun 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 6, 2024, is 38.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 44.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 7, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.82 °C and 46.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 44.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 236.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 7, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.82 °C and 46.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 44.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 236.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 7, 2024
|43.17 °C
|Few clouds
|June 8, 2024
|43.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 9, 2024
|42.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 10, 2024
|43.93 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 11, 2024
|43.42 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 12, 2024
|41.73 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 13, 2024
|41.23 °C
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on June 6, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.27 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Chennai
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|38.55 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Share this article
SHARE
Copy