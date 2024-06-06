Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 7, 2024 43.17 °C Few clouds June 8, 2024 43.49 °C Sky is clear June 9, 2024 42.79 °C Sky is clear June 10, 2024 43.93 °C Scattered clouds June 11, 2024 43.42 °C Scattered clouds June 12, 2024 41.73 °C Scattered clouds June 13, 2024 41.23 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.85 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.27 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 30.75 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 31.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.32 °C Sky is clear Delhi 38.55 °C Light rain

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 6, 2024, is 38.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 44.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 7, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.82 °C and 46.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.With temperatures ranging between 29.05 °C and 44.84 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 236.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.