Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 7, 2024, is 38.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 44.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.13 °C and 43.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 44.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 110.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 8, 2024
|40.51 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 9, 2024
|41.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 10, 2024
|43.1 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 11, 2024
|43.0 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 12, 2024
|42.01 °C
|Few clouds
|June 13, 2024
|41.07 °C
|Few clouds
|June 14, 2024
|40.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.83 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.69 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|28.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|23.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|30.67 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|36.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|Delhi
|38.82 °C
|Sky is clear
