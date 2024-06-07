Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 8, 2024 40.51 °C Scattered clouds June 9, 2024 41.63 °C Sky is clear June 10, 2024 43.1 °C Broken clouds June 11, 2024 43.0 °C Broken clouds June 12, 2024 42.01 °C Few clouds June 13, 2024 41.07 °C Few clouds June 14, 2024 40.77 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.83 °C Light rain Kolkata 35.69 °C Broken clouds Chennai 28.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 23.9 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.67 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Sky is clear Delhi 38.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 7, 2024, is 38.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 44.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.13 °C and 43.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 44.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 110.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

