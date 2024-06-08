Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 8, 2024
Jun 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 8, 2024, is 41.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.73 °C and 44.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 9, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.85 °C and 44.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.73 °C and 44.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 121.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 8, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 9, 2024
|41.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 10, 2024
|43.9 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 11, 2024
|41.59 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 12, 2024
|40.56 °C
|Few clouds
|June 13, 2024
|40.74 °C
|Few clouds
|June 14, 2024
|41.48 °C
|Light rain
|June 15, 2024
|38.92 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.35 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|30.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.94 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.76 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.9 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|41.78 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
