Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 9, 2024 41.97 °C Sky is clear June 10, 2024 43.9 °C Scattered clouds June 11, 2024 41.59 °C Overcast clouds June 12, 2024 40.56 °C Few clouds June 13, 2024 40.74 °C Few clouds June 14, 2024 41.48 °C Light rain June 15, 2024 38.92 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.97 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.35 °C Broken clouds Chennai 30.97 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.94 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.76 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.9 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.78 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 8, 2024, is 41.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.73 °C and 44.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 9, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.85 °C and 44.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.With temperatures ranging between 31.73 °C and 44.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 121.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.