Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 10, 2024 43.14 °C Sky is clear June 11, 2024 43.76 °C Few clouds June 12, 2024 41.32 °C Broken clouds June 13, 2024 38.09 °C Broken clouds June 14, 2024 41.83 °C Sky is clear June 15, 2024 41.88 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 37.75 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 32.32 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.94 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.31 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 38.15 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.38 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 9, 2024, is 38.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 43.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 10, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.58 °C and 45.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 43.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Delhi today stands at 81.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

