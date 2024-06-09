Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.05 °C, check weather forecast for June 9, 2024
Jun 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on June 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on June 9, 2024, is 38.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.05 °C and 43.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 10, 2024, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.58 °C and 45.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.05 °C and 43.58 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 81.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 10, 2024
|43.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 11, 2024
|43.76 °C
|Few clouds
|June 12, 2024
|41.32 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 13, 2024
|38.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 14, 2024
|41.83 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 15, 2024
|41.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|37.75 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|Chennai
|32.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.94 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|38.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.38 °C
|Sky is clear
