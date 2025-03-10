Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 10, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on March 10, 2025, is 30.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.05 °C and 34.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Delhi weather update on March 10, 2025
Delhi weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.71 °C and 35.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.05 °C and 34.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 176.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 11, 202530.02Broken clouds
March 12, 202531.97Broken clouds
March 13, 202533.28Scattered clouds
March 14, 202534.38Broken clouds
March 15, 202534.78Broken clouds
March 16, 202532.59Scattered clouds
March 17, 202533.19Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.0 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.12 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru29.35 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.44 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad36.88 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.02 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

