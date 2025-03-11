Menu Explore
Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 11, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Delhi today, on March 11, 2025, is 31.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.05 °C and 35.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.

Delhi weather update on March 11, 2025
Delhi weather update on March 11, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.9 °C and 36.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 19.05 °C and 35.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 264.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 12, 202531.42Scattered clouds
March 13, 202533.06Scattered clouds
March 14, 202533.94Light rain
March 15, 202532.70Broken clouds
March 16, 202532.45Light rain
March 17, 202532.07Sky is clear
March 18, 202531.07Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.33 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata30.87 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.82 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru29.03 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad29.3 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad37.22 °C Few clouds
Delhi31.42 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India.
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
