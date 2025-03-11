Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Delhi on March 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Delhi today, on March 11, 2025, is 31.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.05 °C and 35.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.9 °C and 36.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.05 °C and 35.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Delhi today stands at 264.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 12, 2025
|31.42
|Scattered clouds
|March 13, 2025
|33.06
|Scattered clouds
|March 14, 2025
|33.94
|Light rain
|March 15, 2025
|32.70
|Broken clouds
|March 16, 2025
|32.45
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|32.07
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|31.07
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 11, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.