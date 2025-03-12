Delhi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.05 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

The temperature in Delhi today, on March 12, 2025, is 32.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.05 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Delhi weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.4 °C and 36.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 18.05 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 195.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 13, 2025 32.85 Few clouds March 14, 2025 33.64 Broken clouds March 15, 2025 33.35 Overcast clouds March 16, 2025 32.58 Light rain March 17, 2025 32.49 Sky is clear March 18, 2025 31.60 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 31.93 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.9 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.85 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



